A MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION 3BD 2.5BA NORTH PARK HOME: UPDATED THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, AC, 2 CAR GARAGE - ***AVAILABLE NOW***



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***



Located in North Park



New Construction - Built in 2012



3735 Arnold Ave

San Diego, CA 92104



Cross Street: University Ave.



3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1825 sqft

Single Family Home

2 Story



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

All Appliances Stainless Steel

Black Quartz Counter Tops

White Marble Island in Kitchen



Long Open Floor Plan

Neutral Light Gray Walls with White Trim

High Ceilings

Wood Flooring Throughout Besides Bedrooms

Fireplace in Living Room

Additional Great Room

Plantation Style Window Shutters

Carpeted Bedrooms

Porcelain Sinks in Common Baths

Black Granite Counter in Master Bath

LARGE Master Bedroom



Front Porch Patio balcony off of Living Room

Rear Patio space

Artificial Grass in Front and Back Yards

2 Car Garage - Access in Alley

A/C and Heating - Forced

Full-Size Washer / Dryer in Upstairs Closet



CLOSE TO:

University Ave Shopping & Restaurants

Balboa Park

San Diego Zoo

163 Freeway & 805 Interstate

Nightlife

Downtown/Hillcrest



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone/Internet

Landscaping



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3695



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

NO PETS

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



Lease Terms

