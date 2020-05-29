All apartments in San Diego
3735 Arnold Ave.

3735 Arnold Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Arnold Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
A MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION 3BD 2.5BA NORTH PARK HOME: UPDATED THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, AC, 2 CAR GARAGE - ***AVAILABLE NOW***

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***

Located in North Park

New Construction - Built in 2012

3735 Arnold Ave
San Diego, CA 92104

Cross Street: University Ave.

3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1825 sqft
Single Family Home
2 Story

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
All Appliances Stainless Steel
Black Quartz Counter Tops
White Marble Island in Kitchen

Long Open Floor Plan
Neutral Light Gray Walls with White Trim
High Ceilings
Wood Flooring Throughout Besides Bedrooms
Fireplace in Living Room
Additional Great Room
Plantation Style Window Shutters
Carpeted Bedrooms
Porcelain Sinks in Common Baths
Black Granite Counter in Master Bath
LARGE Master Bedroom

Front Porch Patio balcony off of Living Room
Rear Patio space
Artificial Grass in Front and Back Yards
2 Car Garage - Access in Alley
A/C and Heating - Forced
Full-Size Washer / Dryer in Upstairs Closet

CLOSE TO:
University Ave Shopping & Restaurants
Balboa Park
San Diego Zoo
163 Freeway & 805 Interstate
Nightlife
Downtown/Hillcrest

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone/Internet
Landscaping

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3695

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
NO PETS
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

Lease Terms
No dogs
No cats

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4172026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

