Amenities
A MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION 3BD 2.5BA NORTH PARK HOME: UPDATED THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, AC, 2 CAR GARAGE - ***AVAILABLE NOW***
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***
Located in North Park
New Construction - Built in 2012
3735 Arnold Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
Cross Street: University Ave.
3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1825 sqft
Single Family Home
2 Story
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
All Appliances Stainless Steel
Black Quartz Counter Tops
White Marble Island in Kitchen
Long Open Floor Plan
Neutral Light Gray Walls with White Trim
High Ceilings
Wood Flooring Throughout Besides Bedrooms
Fireplace in Living Room
Additional Great Room
Plantation Style Window Shutters
Carpeted Bedrooms
Porcelain Sinks in Common Baths
Black Granite Counter in Master Bath
LARGE Master Bedroom
Front Porch Patio balcony off of Living Room
Rear Patio space
Artificial Grass in Front and Back Yards
2 Car Garage - Access in Alley
A/C and Heating - Forced
Full-Size Washer / Dryer in Upstairs Closet
CLOSE TO:
University Ave Shopping & Restaurants
Balboa Park
San Diego Zoo
163 Freeway & 805 Interstate
Nightlife
Downtown/Hillcrest
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone/Internet
Landscaping
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3695
ANIMAL INFORMATION:
NO PETS
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
Lease Terms
No dogs
No cats
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4172026)