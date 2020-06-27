All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM

3725 Mactibby St

3725 Mactibby Street · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Mactibby Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Modern charming home in the heart of Bay Park. Potential panoramic views of Mission Bay to the ocean if built up. Open floor plan with Jenn Air range in kitchen island. Light and bright with windows to tranquil back yard and deck that provides extra outdoor living space with cool ocean breezes every night. Quiet street with very light traffic and convenient location to everything...
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Mactibby St have any available units?
3725 Mactibby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3725 Mactibby St currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Mactibby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Mactibby St pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Mactibby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3725 Mactibby St offer parking?
No, 3725 Mactibby St does not offer parking.
Does 3725 Mactibby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Mactibby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Mactibby St have a pool?
No, 3725 Mactibby St does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Mactibby St have accessible units?
No, 3725 Mactibby St does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Mactibby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 Mactibby St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 Mactibby St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 Mactibby St does not have units with air conditioning.

