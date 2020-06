Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Lower level of a private home located in upscale neighborhood. Adjacent outdoor patio, with private secure entrance. Just completed a total renovation that included this one bdrm apartment. Central location to freeway. Near shopping, Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, and La Jolla. Fully furnished, new everything, and professionally decorated. Sorry, NO PETS and a non-smoker. Next Available Date is December 15, 2019.