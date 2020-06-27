3706 Merrimac Avenue

Amenities

Quaint 3/2 Clairemont Home - OPEN HOUSE THURS 8/22 at 330PM-430PM - Check out this three bedroom two bath North Clairemont charmer. Fully equipped with two-car garage, large fenced yard, washer/dryer, large covered patio, hardwood/tile/vinyl floors (no carpet) and more. Conveniently located near Hwy 5 and Hwy 52, with grocery stores, shops, restaurants and movie theaters close by.



SHOWINGS

Due to the high volume of interest for this home, we are unable to conduct private showings. Please attend the first open house on Thursday 8/22 at 330PM-430PM if interested.



MOVE IN DATE

Please be prepared to move in within a few weeks of applying



RENTAL TERMS

- 12 Month Lease

- $2850.00 Rent

- $2800.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Fee Per Adult

- Tenant Pays All Utilities

- Pets Considered - 2 Max

- Rental Insurance Required



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA

- 700+ Household Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Minimum)



CONTACT

Please call Dylan (no texting) with questions or for viewing information (858.345.0400)



(RLNE5081362)