Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3706 Merrimac Avenue

3706 Merrimac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Merrimac Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Quaint 3/2 Clairemont Home - OPEN HOUSE THURS 8/22 at 330PM-430PM - Check out this three bedroom two bath North Clairemont charmer. Fully equipped with two-car garage, large fenced yard, washer/dryer, large covered patio, hardwood/tile/vinyl floors (no carpet) and more. Conveniently located near Hwy 5 and Hwy 52, with grocery stores, shops, restaurants and movie theaters close by.

SHOWINGS
Due to the high volume of interest for this home, we are unable to conduct private showings. Please attend the first open house on Thursday 8/22 at 330PM-430PM if interested.

MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to move in within a few weeks of applying

RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $2850.00 Rent
- $2800.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Tenant Pays All Utilities
- Pets Considered - 2 Max
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 700+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Minimum)

CONTACT
Please call Dylan (no texting) with questions or for viewing information (858.345.0400)

(RLNE5081362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Merrimac Avenue have any available units?
3706 Merrimac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Merrimac Avenue have?
Some of 3706 Merrimac Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Merrimac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Merrimac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Merrimac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Merrimac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Merrimac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Merrimac Avenue offers parking.
Does 3706 Merrimac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 Merrimac Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Merrimac Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 Merrimac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Merrimac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 Merrimac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Merrimac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Merrimac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
