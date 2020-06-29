All apartments in San Diego
Location

3694 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df14240026 ----
Top floor end unit in a vintage Spanish-style building with private entry. This small community offers lots of charm. Gorgeous ceiling beams and classic finishes. Excellent location close to Hillcrest stores, restaurants, bars and more.

Street parking only. On-site coin laundry. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals exempt.

Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3694 7th Avenue have any available units?
3694 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3694 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3694 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3694 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3694 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3694 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3694 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3694 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3694 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3694 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3694 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3694 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3694 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3694 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3694 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3694 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3694 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

