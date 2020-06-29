3694 7th Avenue

Amenities

cats allowed

Top floor end unit in a vintage Spanish-style building with private entry. This small community offers lots of charm. Gorgeous ceiling beams and classic finishes. Excellent location close to Hillcrest stores, restaurants, bars and more.



Street parking only. On-site coin laundry. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals exempt.



All Applicants must have the following:



-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent

-Good Credit and Rental History

-A Valid Drivers License or Identification



