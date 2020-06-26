All apartments in San Diego
3677 Lloyd Terrace

3677 Lloyd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3677 Lloyd Terrace, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3B/2.5BA Upgraded House w/ Ocean Views & New Flooring Throughout! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Bay Park featuring 1826 SF of living space. This newly renovated property boasts:
-Panoramic views of Mission Bay and the Pacific Ocean offering beautiful sunsets and great for entertaining! Unbelievable fireworks shows for the Fourth of July!
-Courtyard entryway perfect for relaxing
-NEW laminate vinyl plank flooring installed throughout the entire home
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ large windows & fireplace!
-Kitchen features all provided appliances & pantry w/ washer/dryer hookups
-Half bathroom for convenience
-Two bright guest bedrooms
-Master suite w/ dual walk-in closets & attached bathroom w/ stall shower
-Garage plus driveway and plenty of street parking
-Central A/C & heat!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- NO SMOKING
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook ups (both electric and gas)
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed8kfmOZWes
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Park / Clairemont
- FLOORING: NEW laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1961

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: outdoor bar and fountain, security system, exterior light fixtures on sides of house, shed on slope of backyard
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4960227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 Lloyd Terrace have any available units?
3677 Lloyd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3677 Lloyd Terrace have?
Some of 3677 Lloyd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3677 Lloyd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3677 Lloyd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 Lloyd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3677 Lloyd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3677 Lloyd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3677 Lloyd Terrace offers parking.
Does 3677 Lloyd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3677 Lloyd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 Lloyd Terrace have a pool?
No, 3677 Lloyd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3677 Lloyd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3677 Lloyd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 Lloyd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3677 Lloyd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
