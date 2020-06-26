3677 Lloyd Terrace

Amenities

Stunning 3B/2.5BA Upgraded House w/ Ocean Views & New Flooring Throughout! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Bay Park featuring 1826 SF of living space. This newly renovated property boasts:

-Panoramic views of Mission Bay and the Pacific Ocean offering beautiful sunsets and great for entertaining! Unbelievable fireworks shows for the Fourth of July!

-Courtyard entryway perfect for relaxing

-NEW laminate vinyl plank flooring installed throughout the entire home

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ large windows & fireplace!

-Kitchen features all provided appliances & pantry w/ washer/dryer hookups

-Half bathroom for convenience

-Two bright guest bedrooms

-Master suite w/ dual walk-in closets & attached bathroom w/ stall shower

-Garage plus driveway and plenty of street parking

-Central A/C & heat!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- NO SMOKING

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook ups (both electric and gas)

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed8kfmOZWes

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Park / Clairemont

- FLOORING: NEW laminate vinyl plank

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1961



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: outdoor bar and fountain, security system, exterior light fixtures on sides of house, shed on slope of backyard

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4960227)