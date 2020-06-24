3666 3rd Ave Unit 403

Amenities

$2,500 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Hillcrest with Bay Views! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo located on the Top Floor in Hillcrest is renovated with a beautiful kitchen with Granite countertops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings helps this condo feel very spacious. Brand new paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. New Samsung Washer/Dryer, AC, New Windows. This 4th floor condo has a west-facing balcony with views of San Diego Bay and beautiful sunsets.



Community Features include:

- Two (2) secure underground parking spaces

- Gated entry

- Community spa and entertainment room



Located four blocks from Balboa Park and walking distance to many restaurants, shops and bars.



$2,500/month, 1 month security deposit



