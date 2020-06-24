All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

3666 3rd Ave Unit 403

3666 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3666 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
$2,500 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Hillcrest with Bay Views! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo located on the Top Floor in Hillcrest is renovated with a beautiful kitchen with Granite countertops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings helps this condo feel very spacious. Brand new paint throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. New Samsung Washer/Dryer, AC, New Windows. This 4th floor condo has a west-facing balcony with views of San Diego Bay and beautiful sunsets.

Community Features include:
- Two (2) secure underground parking spaces
- Gated entry
- Community spa and entertainment room

Located four blocks from Balboa Park and walking distance to many restaurants, shops and bars.

$2,500/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3666-3rd-Ave

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5176902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 have any available units?
3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 have?
Some of 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 currently offering any rent specials?
3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 is pet friendly.
Does 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 offer parking?
Yes, 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 offers parking.
Does 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 have a pool?
No, 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 does not have a pool.
Does 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 have accessible units?
No, 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 does not have units with dishwashers.

