3662 Beta Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

3662 Beta Street

3662 Beta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3662 Beta Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Southcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment FULLY REMODELED. Everything in the unit is brand new never been used. New flooring, paint, heater, windows, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite, bathroom, bathtub, toilet, water heater, and your very own in unit washer and dryer. Property is walking distance to the new park which includes basketball court, playground, and BBQ pits. Rent is $1,695 ($1,645 + $50 water) Deposit $2,000 Parking space for 1 car however there is street parking as well. Property is gated Building consists of 4 units however nobody above or below you. One year lease preferred.

(RLNE4936011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 Beta Street have any available units?
3662 Beta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3662 Beta Street have?
Some of 3662 Beta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 Beta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3662 Beta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 Beta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3662 Beta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3662 Beta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3662 Beta Street offers parking.
Does 3662 Beta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3662 Beta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 Beta Street have a pool?
No, 3662 Beta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3662 Beta Street have accessible units?
No, 3662 Beta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 Beta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3662 Beta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
