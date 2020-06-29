All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3634 7th Ave. - #2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3634 7th Ave. - #2A
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

3634 7th Ave. - #2A

3634 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3634 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Hillcrest/Balboa Park! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a fantastic location! At over 1,500 sq. ft., this unit has a great open floor plan and plenty of storage. Large living/dining room combo has tons of natural light and opens up to a private balcony. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and long vanity with great counter space. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors. Stacked washer/dryer in hallway, plus a large closet for extra storage.
Located within walking distance to Balboa Park and all that Hillcrest has to offer! Shops, restaurants, and just a few blocks to Whole Foods. Easy access to 163, 8, and 5 freeways. Not only is this a great location, but the complex is fantastic. Coral Tree Plaza features a pool, spa, tennis court, rec. room with kitchen, and gym! Secured, gated complex that requires a fob for entry. Two underground parking spots and small underground storage included. Underground bike storage is also available. A MUST SEE!

Terms:
$2,895 monthly rent
$2,895 security deposit
One year lease
Pet considered with additional deposit
Water and trash included
Available early March 2020

To schedule an appointment to view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4291270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 7th Ave. - #2A have any available units?
3634 7th Ave. - #2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 7th Ave. - #2A have?
Some of 3634 7th Ave. - #2A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 7th Ave. - #2A currently offering any rent specials?
3634 7th Ave. - #2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 7th Ave. - #2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 7th Ave. - #2A is pet friendly.
Does 3634 7th Ave. - #2A offer parking?
Yes, 3634 7th Ave. - #2A offers parking.
Does 3634 7th Ave. - #2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3634 7th Ave. - #2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 7th Ave. - #2A have a pool?
Yes, 3634 7th Ave. - #2A has a pool.
Does 3634 7th Ave. - #2A have accessible units?
No, 3634 7th Ave. - #2A does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 7th Ave. - #2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 7th Ave. - #2A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University