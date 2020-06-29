3634 7th Ave. - #2A

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Hillcrest/Balboa Park! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a fantastic location! At over 1,500 sq. ft., this unit has a great open floor plan and plenty of storage. Large living/dining room combo has tons of natural light and opens up to a private balcony. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and long vanity with great counter space. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors. Stacked washer/dryer in hallway, plus a large closet for extra storage.
Located within walking distance to Balboa Park and all that Hillcrest has to offer! Shops, restaurants, and just a few blocks to Whole Foods. Easy access to 163, 8, and 5 freeways. Not only is this a great location, but the complex is fantastic. Coral Tree Plaza features a pool, spa, tennis court, rec. room with kitchen, and gym! Secured, gated complex that requires a fob for entry. Two underground parking spots and small underground storage included. Underground bike storage is also available. A MUST SEE!
Terms:
$2,895 monthly rent
$2,895 security deposit
One year lease
Pet considered with additional deposit
Water and trash included
Available early March 2020
To schedule an appointment to view, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.
(RLNE4291270)