3634 7th Ave. - #2A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bike storage hot tub tennis court

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Hillcrest/Balboa Park! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a fantastic location! At over 1,500 sq. ft., this unit has a great open floor plan and plenty of storage. Large living/dining room combo has tons of natural light and opens up to a private balcony. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and long vanity with great counter space. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors. Stacked washer/dryer in hallway, plus a large closet for extra storage.

Located within walking distance to Balboa Park and all that Hillcrest has to offer! Shops, restaurants, and just a few blocks to Whole Foods. Easy access to 163, 8, and 5 freeways. Not only is this a great location, but the complex is fantastic. Coral Tree Plaza features a pool, spa, tennis court, rec. room with kitchen, and gym! Secured, gated complex that requires a fob for entry. Two underground parking spots and small underground storage included. Underground bike storage is also available. A MUST SEE!



Terms:

$2,895 monthly rent

$2,895 security deposit

One year lease

Pet considered with additional deposit

Water and trash included

Available early March 2020



