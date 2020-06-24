3621 Bernwood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub internet access media room

Rent month-to-month or sign a lease. 30 day minimum.



For rent is a Beautifully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the Martinique condominium complex in Carmel Valley, one of the most desirable communities of San Diego, California.



All 5 star reviews on sublet.



Super convenient location. Close to freeway so easy commute anywhere. Only 2 miles to famous Del Mar Beaches and Racetrack, 10 minutes to La Jolla, 20 minutes to the airport and downtown. Walking distance to Del Mar Highlands Town Center where you can enjoy Cinepolis Luxury Movie Theater, Shops and Restaurants.



Fully Furnished. Sleep like a King in a Luxurious Beautyrest Pillow-Top King Size Bed. In addition, there is a Super Comfortable Sleeper Sofa in Living Room. Sleeps 4. 50 inch Flat-Screen TV in living room and 43 inch Flat-Screen TV in bedroom. Both TVs are Roku enabled and you will have access to a free Netflix account and Amazon Prime Video account.



Very Private End Unit Located on Top Floor of 2-Story Building. Light and Bright, South Exposure with 9-foot Ceilings and lots of Windows with nice views. Fully equipped kitchen complete with Microwave, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal.



Apartment Features: Free High-Speed Wireless Wi-fi Internet Access, Balcony, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Tons of Closet Space (in addition to Standard Built-in Closets, this unit has 2 Additional Large IKEA Wardrobe Closets),?Washer and Dryer in Unit, Assigned Covered Parking Spot plus plenty of Unassigned Parking. One of the few complexes in area with no parking problems.



Community Amenities: Near Award Winning Schools, Pool, Spa, Fitness Center.



Just minutes from Del Mar Beaches, Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach - Solana Beach Cedros Avenue Design District. Centrally located, this rental is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations such as Sea World, La Jolla Playhouse, Historic Old Town San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Beach, Reserve and Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.