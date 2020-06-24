All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3621 Bernwood Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3621 Bernwood Place

3621 Bernwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Rent month-to-month or sign a lease. 30 day minimum.

For rent is a Beautifully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the Martinique condominium complex in Carmel Valley, one of the most desirable communities of San Diego, California.

All 5 star reviews on sublet.

Super convenient location. Close to freeway so easy commute anywhere. Only 2 miles to famous Del Mar Beaches and Racetrack, 10 minutes to La Jolla, 20 minutes to the airport and downtown. Walking distance to Del Mar Highlands Town Center where you can enjoy Cinepolis Luxury Movie Theater, Shops and Restaurants.

Fully Furnished. Sleep like a King in a Luxurious Beautyrest Pillow-Top King Size Bed. In addition, there is a Super Comfortable Sleeper Sofa in Living Room. Sleeps 4. 50 inch Flat-Screen TV in living room and 43 inch Flat-Screen TV in bedroom. Both TVs are Roku enabled and you will have access to a free Netflix account and Amazon Prime Video account.

Very Private End Unit Located on Top Floor of 2-Story Building. Light and Bright, South Exposure with 9-foot Ceilings and lots of Windows with nice views. Fully equipped kitchen complete with Microwave, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal.

Apartment Features: Free High-Speed Wireless Wi-fi Internet Access, Balcony, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Tons of Closet Space (in addition to Standard Built-in Closets, this unit has 2 Additional Large IKEA Wardrobe Closets),?Washer and Dryer in Unit, Assigned Covered Parking Spot plus plenty of Unassigned Parking. One of the few complexes in area with no parking problems.

Community Amenities: Near Award Winning Schools, Pool, Spa, Fitness Center.

Just minutes from Del Mar Beaches, Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach - Solana Beach Cedros Avenue Design District. Centrally located, this rental is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations such as Sea World, La Jolla Playhouse, Historic Old Town San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Beach, Reserve and Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Bernwood Place have any available units?
3621 Bernwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Bernwood Place have?
Some of 3621 Bernwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Bernwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Bernwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Bernwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Bernwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Bernwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Bernwood Place offers parking.
Does 3621 Bernwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 Bernwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Bernwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 3621 Bernwood Place has a pool.
Does 3621 Bernwood Place have accessible units?
No, 3621 Bernwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Bernwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Bernwood Place has units with dishwashers.
