Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3617 Ocean Front Walk
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

3617 Ocean Front Walk

3617 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW. 1 year lease to start. Renovated in 2018. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Mission Beach. Step across the sidewalk and into the sand. The inside of this apartment has high quality vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, tile shower. This unit includes a private balcony and a parking space. Trash is included with the rent. Tenants are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Water is $35/mo for the first tenant plus $20/mo for each additional person. Coin laundry on the property for tenant use.

Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo increased rent and $500 increased deposit.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1048309
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www(dot)youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Ocean Front Walk have any available units?
3617 Ocean Front Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Ocean Front Walk have?
Some of 3617 Ocean Front Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Ocean Front Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Ocean Front Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Ocean Front Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Ocean Front Walk is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Ocean Front Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Ocean Front Walk offers parking.
Does 3617 Ocean Front Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Ocean Front Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Ocean Front Walk have a pool?
No, 3617 Ocean Front Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Ocean Front Walk have accessible units?
No, 3617 Ocean Front Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Ocean Front Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Ocean Front Walk does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
