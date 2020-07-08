3617 Ocean Front Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW. 1 year lease to start. Renovated in 2018. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Mission Beach. Step across the sidewalk and into the sand. The inside of this apartment has high quality vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, stone counter tops, tile shower. This unit includes a private balcony and a parking space. Trash is included with the rent. Tenants are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. Water is $35/mo for the first tenant plus $20/mo for each additional person. Coin laundry on the property for tenant use.



Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo increased rent and $500 increased deposit.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to Self Tour Now.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1048309

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www(dot)youtube(dot)com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.