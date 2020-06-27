All apartments in San Diego
3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105

3614 Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Highland Ave, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5052995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 have any available units?
3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 currently offering any rent specials?
3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 is pet friendly.
Does 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 offer parking?
No, 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 does not offer parking.
Does 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 have a pool?
No, 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 does not have a pool.
Does 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 have accessible units?
No, 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 does not have accessible units.
Does 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3614-3616 Highland Avenue, San Diego CA 92105 does not have units with air conditioning.
