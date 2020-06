Amenities

Incredible top unit Martinique condo in Del Mar Highlands. 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths, located on a quiet cul-de-sac North of Del Mar Heights, close to one of the best school districts in SD. Lots of light. Newer SS stove, range & micro. Dual glaze windows & slider!! Built in gas BBQ on the private balcony, 2 additional custom storage cabinets in the living room. large deck & laundry closet. Community pool/spa/gym. Unit could be rented furnished or unfurnished and short term.