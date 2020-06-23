3586 Caminito El Rincon #116

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Condo at Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar. - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Condo at Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar. Light and bright in great condition. New carpet and paint. 1 Assign carport parking and plenty of open parking. Washer/dryer full size on Patio in closet. All appliances included. Central Heat, No A/C. Complex offers Pool/Spas, Tennis, fitness and on site Laundry facilities. Excellent location!! Easy access to the 5/805 and 56 Freeways. To the beach in minutes. Walking distance to schools, library, shopping and more!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2113804)