3586 Caminito El Rincon #116

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Condo at Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar. - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Condo at Camino Villas in Carmel Valley/Del Mar. Light and bright in great condition. New carpet and paint. 1 Assign carport parking and plenty of open parking. Washer/dryer full size on Patio in closet. All appliances included. Central Heat, No A/C. Complex offers Pool/Spas, Tennis, fitness and on site Laundry facilities. Excellent location!! Easy access to the 5/805 and 56 Freeways. To the beach in minutes. Walking distance to schools, library, shopping and more!



No Pets Allowed



