3574 Wawona Dr

Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ W/D, Large Deck & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in on the border of Point Loma/Ocean Beach featuring approximately 1000 SF of living space over two levels. This well-maintained property boasts:

-Perfect location close to Liberty Station and just a quick drive to Ocean Beach, Downtown SD, Harbor Island & the airport!

-Huge private deck in backyard & large front patio great for entertaining! Lush landscaping throughout the property.

-Detached garage w/ washer/dryer provided

-Bright living room & dining areas w/ ceiling fans

-Lovely kitchen w/ newer stainless steel appliances! NEW range just installed

-2 bedrooms w/ full bathroom in main level of home

-Private & spacious 1B/1BA studio downstairs!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2675

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40/month pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue9M0esAF8o

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma/Ocean Beach

- PARKING: Detached garage & driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1970



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant acknowledges City of San Diego owned sewage pump is located on property and City may access at any time. Tenant may not access crawl space under the house. Tenant to clean street-facing bedroom frequently to monitor for moisture issues. As-is: patio furniture, string lights, doorbell

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



