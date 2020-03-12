3568 Mission Mesa Way

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA Allied Gardens Townhome w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage & A/C! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 23!



Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhome available for lease in Allied Gardens featuring approximately 1802 SF of living space over 3 levels. This corner unit townhome opens into the first level living room with vaulted ceilings, a half bathroom, and access to the lower level two car attached garage. Next to the garage there is a storage room and a separate storage closet. On the second level of the home there is a formal dining room with a large mirrored wall, and a loft style room to overlook the first level living room. Also on this second level is the family room, dining area and spacious kitchen. The family room has a mirrored wall above the gas fireplace. The dining area has a ceiling fan and multiple windows for ample natural light. The upgraded kitchen has a dual entrance from the hallway and the dining area. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space. All three bedrooms are located on the top level. The bedrooms all have tile flooring, ceiling light/fan, and mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom also included an additional walk-in closet and private bathroom. The master bathroom has a dual sink vanity and a beautifully tiled stand-up shower. The guest bathroom in the hallway includes a very large vanity, a soaking tub/shower combo, and a large mirror across the top of the vanity. There is a bonus room upstairs in between the bedrooms with plenty of storage cabinets across the wall. The garage includes a full washer & dryer, and shelving throughout for additional storage.



The community is well maintained with beautiful landscape throughout and a swimming pool! Close to hiking trails, shopping, entertainment and more!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 35lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax-jZ8JktB0

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens

- FLOORING: Tile, Hardwood

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, side patio only

- YEAR BUILT: 1984



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Security system is provided as-is. Tenant responsible for activation and payment if they desire to use it.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



