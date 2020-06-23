All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3560 1st Ave. #2

3560 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3560 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Upgraded 2 Brm / 2 Bath Condo in Banker's Hill - Hillcrest!!! - For virtual tour please visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq7fA8kiJWc

This spacious Banker's Hill condo has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. This corner unit at the Bankers Hill Towers has been fully remodeled with so many upgrades! Kitchen features granite counter tops and comes equipped with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Viking Range. Open, light and airy floor plan with
large windows. The living room connects to a private balcony. Great complex and great location - near shopping, dining and Balboa Park. Bankers Hill Towers amenities include a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ and outdoor dining areas. Unit comes with one carport space and an additional off-street assigned space.

12 month lease term
Utilities Included: Water/Trash
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in condo
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Parking: 2-Car Off-Street Spaces
Pets: Up to 2 pets (cat or dog) considered with $250.00 per pet deposit and $25.00/mo. pet rent each.
HOA move in fee: $200

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4330099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 1st Ave. #2 have any available units?
3560 1st Ave. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 1st Ave. #2 have?
Some of 3560 1st Ave. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 1st Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3560 1st Ave. #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 1st Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 1st Ave. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3560 1st Ave. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3560 1st Ave. #2 does offer parking.
Does 3560 1st Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3560 1st Ave. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 1st Ave. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 3560 1st Ave. #2 has a pool.
Does 3560 1st Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 3560 1st Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 1st Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 1st Ave. #2 has units with dishwashers.
