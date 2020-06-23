3560 1st Ave. #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Upgraded 2 Brm / 2 Bath Condo in Banker's Hill - Hillcrest!!! - For virtual tour please visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq7fA8kiJWc



This spacious Banker's Hill condo has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. This corner unit at the Bankers Hill Towers has been fully remodeled with so many upgrades! Kitchen features granite counter tops and comes equipped with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Viking Range. Open, light and airy floor plan with

large windows. The living room connects to a private balcony. Great complex and great location - near shopping, dining and Balboa Park. Bankers Hill Towers amenities include a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ and outdoor dining areas. Unit comes with one carport space and an additional off-street assigned space.



12 month lease term

Utilities Included: Water/Trash

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in condo

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Parking: 2-Car Off-Street Spaces

Pets: Up to 2 pets (cat or dog) considered with $250.00 per pet deposit and $25.00/mo. pet rent each.

HOA move in fee: $200



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE4330099)