Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

3555 Caminito Carmel Landing

3555 Caminito Carmel Landing · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Caminito Carmel Landing, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in the Heart of Carmel Valley! - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 Two Story Townhouse in the Heart of Carmel Valley! Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house, and dog runs. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Water/Trash Included. 1 Car Garage. Location, location, location...Close to shopping, 5, 805, and 56 freeways, parks, and great school district.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated cabinets, counters and appliances. Ref, Oven, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, carpet and tile in bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in master, Granite Counter tops, 1 Car Garage. Central Heat. Nice Fenced in patio yard. Fireplace in living room. Washer/Dryer Inside Unit. 1 Smaller Pet okay on approval. No Smoking. Water/Trash Paid.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5166733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing have any available units?
3555 Caminito Carmel Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing have?
Some of 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Caminito Carmel Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing offers parking.
Does 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing have a pool?
Yes, 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing has a pool.
Does 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing have accessible units?
No, 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3555 Caminito Carmel Landing has units with dishwashers.
