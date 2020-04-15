3555 Caminito Carmel Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in the Heart of Carmel Valley! - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 Two Story Townhouse in the Heart of Carmel Valley! Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house, and dog runs. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Water/Trash Included. 1 Car Garage. Location, location, location...Close to shopping, 5, 805, and 56 freeways, parks, and great school district.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated cabinets, counters and appliances. Ref, Oven, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, carpet and tile in bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in master, Granite Counter tops, 1 Car Garage. Central Heat. Nice Fenced in patio yard. Fireplace in living room. Washer/Dryer Inside Unit. 1 Smaller Pet okay on approval. No Smoking. Water/Trash Paid.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



