3549 Reynard Way Unit #5

Amenities

New remodel! 2 Bedroom 1 1/4 Bathroom

2 Story Unit with the kitchen, living/dining room, and 1/4 bathroom with washer and dryer coming soon *pictures soon*; and 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom upstairs.

A/C / Heater, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, New flooring, New paint, New remodeled bathrooms.

The Unit comes with 1 off-street parking space inside a shared garage. Additional parking can be found on the street. No parking restrictions near by which is great.

No Pets/No Smoking Building

Located in Mission Hills, it is walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants, and parks. Everything San Diego has to offer is such a short commute from the unit and it makes you feel more connected with the city. Plus it is in a quiet little pocket in the hills that you don't really hear city noises. Controlled Access Building, bonus safety feature.

