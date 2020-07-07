All apartments in San Diego
3549 Reynard Way Unit #5

Location

3549 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New remodel! 2 Bedroom 1 1/4 Bathroom
2 Story Unit with the kitchen, living/dining room, and 1/4 bathroom with washer and dryer coming soon *pictures soon*; and 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom upstairs.
A/C / Heater, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, New flooring, New paint, New remodeled bathrooms.
The Unit comes with 1 off-street parking space inside a shared garage. Additional parking can be found on the street. No parking restrictions near by which is great.
No Pets/No Smoking Building
Located in Mission Hills, it is walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants, and parks. Everything San Diego has to offer is such a short commute from the unit and it makes you feel more connected with the city. Plus it is in a quiet little pocket in the hills that you don't really hear city noises. Controlled Access Building, bonus safety feature.
11 Unit Complex Located in Mission Hills, it is walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants, and parks. Everything San Diego has to offer is such a short commute from the unit and it makes you feel more connected with the city. Plus it is in a quiet little pocket in the hills that you don't really hear city noises. Controlled Access Building, bonus safety feature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 have any available units?
3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 have?
Some of 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 offers parking.
Does 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3549 Reynard Way Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

