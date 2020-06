Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in The Groves community in Carmel Valley with one car attached garage with plenty of off street parking available. Cozy fireplace and central air conditioning. Nice wood flooring and good size patio for entertaining. The Groves community has a pool and spa, walking trail, 2 tennis courts. Minutes to fwy, shopping, restaurants, movie theatre, and beach. Award Winning Schools. (Water is included in HOA) Tenant only pays for SDG&E, cable and phone.