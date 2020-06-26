All apartments in San Diego
3525 Mt Carol Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3525 Mt Carol Dr

3525 Mount Carol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Mount Carol Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled house for rent in one of San Diegos most desirable areas, Clairemont Mesa West, just a short drive from Mission Bay and Mesa College. The house itself has been tastefully updated with a modern kitchen/bathrooms. In addition to central heat, the spacious living room has a fireplace, perfect for winter nights. The kitchen boasts granite counters, an island with built in range top, and all stainless steel appliance (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher). Dining area has a vaulted ceiling and slider access to the patio and fenced back yard. Spacious master has dual closets and a private bathroom with granite counters and stand-in shower. 2 car garage offers extra storage space and W/D hookups. Dont miss out, this one wont last long so give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Mt Carol Dr have any available units?
3525 Mt Carol Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Mt Carol Dr have?
Some of 3525 Mt Carol Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Mt Carol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Mt Carol Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Mt Carol Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Mt Carol Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3525 Mt Carol Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Mt Carol Dr offers parking.
Does 3525 Mt Carol Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Mt Carol Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Mt Carol Dr have a pool?
No, 3525 Mt Carol Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Mt Carol Dr have accessible units?
No, 3525 Mt Carol Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Mt Carol Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Mt Carol Dr has units with dishwashers.
