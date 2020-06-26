3525 Mt Carol Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled house for rent in one of San Diegos most desirable areas, Clairemont Mesa West, just a short drive from Mission Bay and Mesa College. The house itself has been tastefully updated with a modern kitchen/bathrooms. In addition to central heat, the spacious living room has a fireplace, perfect for winter nights. The kitchen boasts granite counters, an island with built in range top, and all stainless steel appliance (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher). Dining area has a vaulted ceiling and slider access to the patio and fenced back yard. Spacious master has dual closets and a private bathroom with granite counters and stand-in shower. 2 car garage offers extra storage space and W/D hookups. Dont miss out, this one wont last long so give us a call today!