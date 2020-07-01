All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3523 Sixth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3523 Sixth Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:51 PM

3523 Sixth Avenue

3523 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3523 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Spacious and stunningly 1Bdm 1Ba apartment is a rare find in one of the most desired gated communities in Hillcrest. Beautiful kitchen with appliances, refinished counters and plenty of cabinet space. Large living room, dining room, and bedroom with a walk in closet with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With just one block away from Balboa Park. La Nanita Apartments is walking distance to great neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores.

We are also a pet friendly community! Easy access to both the I-5 and the CA-163 freeways. *Trash and Water fees extra; and pet rent if applicable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
3523 Sixth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Sixth Avenue have?
Some of 3523 Sixth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Sixth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 Sixth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3523 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 3523 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3523 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3523 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3523 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University