3523 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Spacious and stunningly 1Bdm 1Ba apartment is a rare find in one of the most desired gated communities in Hillcrest. Beautiful kitchen with appliances, refinished counters and plenty of cabinet space. Large living room, dining room, and bedroom with a walk in closet with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With just one block away from Balboa Park. La Nanita Apartments is walking distance to great neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores.



We are also a pet friendly community! Easy access to both the I-5 and the CA-163 freeways. *Trash and Water fees extra; and pet rent if applicable.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.