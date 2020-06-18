3520 Dove Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

3 bedroom 2 bath - Mission Hills - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by canyons on three sides. Walk to coffee, groceries, and tons of restaurants, bars, specialty shops, parks and salons.



Back yard has small screened porch, large bricked porch with wide canyon views, and wooden deck perfect for a outdoor dining table. Birdwatcher's paradise from the dining nook. Down the steps, you'll find another hidden and very large terrace with a private Cedar hot tub and outdoor wooden shower.



Gardening and spa maintenance are both included. However, to offset water costs required to maintain the backyard as a lush, secluded paradise, renters will receive a $150 water credit each month.



Upgrades: Kitchen and baths were all upgraded five years ago (massive new shower downstairs with glass doors installed this year, not pictured). Central air with programmable thermostat and tankless water heater. Newly installed a top of the line, wide-model six burner gas range with griddle upgrade, as well as a Bosch dishwasher.



(RLNE5936069)