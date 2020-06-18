All apartments in San Diego
3520 Dove Ct

3520 Dove Court · (619) 296-6699
Location

3520 Dove Court, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3520 Dove Ct · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath - Mission Hills - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by canyons on three sides. Walk to coffee, groceries, and tons of restaurants, bars, specialty shops, parks and salons.

Back yard has small screened porch, large bricked porch with wide canyon views, and wooden deck perfect for a outdoor dining table. Birdwatcher's paradise from the dining nook. Down the steps, you'll find another hidden and very large terrace with a private Cedar hot tub and outdoor wooden shower.

Gardening and spa maintenance are both included. However, to offset water costs required to maintain the backyard as a lush, secluded paradise, renters will receive a $150 water credit each month.

Upgrades: Kitchen and baths were all upgraded five years ago (massive new shower downstairs with glass doors installed this year, not pictured). Central air with programmable thermostat and tankless water heater. Newly installed a top of the line, wide-model six burner gas range with griddle upgrade, as well as a Bosch dishwasher.

(RLNE5936069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Dove Ct have any available units?
3520 Dove Ct has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Dove Ct have?
Some of 3520 Dove Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Dove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Dove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Dove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Dove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Dove Ct offer parking?
No, 3520 Dove Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Dove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Dove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Dove Ct have a pool?
No, 3520 Dove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Dove Ct have accessible units?
No, 3520 Dove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Dove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Dove Ct has units with dishwashers.
