Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

3485 Reynard Way Unit A

3485 Reynard Way · No Longer Available
Location

3485 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo w/Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer, Private Patio - This beautiful two story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner condo is located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Hillcrest w/lots of amazing restaurants and eateries. It is also just a few minutes from Little Italy and Downtown. This spacious condo enters into the living room with brand new carpet and a gas fireplace. There is a dedicated dining space and is attached to the kitchen which comes with a gas stove, refrigerator and a storage closet. This condo features a half bath downstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Both bedrooms have brand new carpet and ceiling fans. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Some of the other amenities include central heat, private patio, attached garage with full size washer and dryer, community pool and hot tub. Non-smoking property. No pets. One year lease. Renter's insurance is required. Water and trash included.

Rent: $2395
Deposit: $2370
App Fee: $30

Please Contact Us To Schedule A Tour Today!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505089)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3485 Reynard Way Unit A have any available units?
3485 Reynard Way Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3485 Reynard Way Unit A have?
Some of 3485 Reynard Way Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3485 Reynard Way Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3485 Reynard Way Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3485 Reynard Way Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 3485 Reynard Way Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3485 Reynard Way Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3485 Reynard Way Unit A offers parking.
Does 3485 Reynard Way Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3485 Reynard Way Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3485 Reynard Way Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 3485 Reynard Way Unit A has a pool.
Does 3485 Reynard Way Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3485 Reynard Way Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3485 Reynard Way Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3485 Reynard Way Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

