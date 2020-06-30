3485 Reynard Way Unit A

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo w/Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer, Private Patio - This beautiful two story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner condo is located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Hillcrest w/lots of amazing restaurants and eateries. It is also just a few minutes from Little Italy and Downtown. This spacious condo enters into the living room with brand new carpet and a gas fireplace. There is a dedicated dining space and is attached to the kitchen which comes with a gas stove, refrigerator and a storage closet. This condo features a half bath downstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Both bedrooms have brand new carpet and ceiling fans. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom and a walk-in closet. Some of the other amenities include central heat, private patio, attached garage with full size washer and dryer, community pool and hot tub. Non-smoking property. No pets. One year lease. Renter's insurance is required. Water and trash included.
Rent: $2395
Deposit: $2370
App Fee: $30
Please Contact Us To Schedule A Tour Today!
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
No Pets Allowed
