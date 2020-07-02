3475 Overpark Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4B/3BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 2,300 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Separate laundry room downstairs includes full-sized washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom features large windows, fireplace and attached bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and shower stall. Lush backyard with pergola covered patio. Great location close to restaurants and the I-5 Freeway!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3970

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 1 dog



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUoHLWnDigY&feature=youtu.be



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley/ Del Mar Highlands

- PARKING: 2-car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: Filtered water spout and system at kitchen sink, exterior in-yard lights in the front and backyard, wine cooler, alarm system

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



