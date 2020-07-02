All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3475 Overpark Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3475 Overpark Rd
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

3475 Overpark Rd

3475 Overpark Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3475 Overpark Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4B/3BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 4B/3BA house available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 2,300 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen. Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Separate laundry room downstairs includes full-sized washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom features large windows, fireplace and attached bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and shower stall. Lush backyard with pergola covered patio. Great location close to restaurants and the I-5 Freeway!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 1 dog

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUoHLWnDigY&feature=youtu.be

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley/ Del Mar Highlands
- PARKING: 2-car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1987

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: Filtered water spout and system at kitchen sink, exterior in-yard lights in the front and backyard, wine cooler, alarm system
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5665828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Overpark Rd have any available units?
3475 Overpark Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3475 Overpark Rd have?
Some of 3475 Overpark Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 Overpark Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Overpark Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Overpark Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3475 Overpark Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3475 Overpark Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3475 Overpark Rd offers parking.
Does 3475 Overpark Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3475 Overpark Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Overpark Rd have a pool?
No, 3475 Overpark Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3475 Overpark Rd have accessible units?
No, 3475 Overpark Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Overpark Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3475 Overpark Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University