3451 N. Mountain View Drive

1 Bd 1 Ba FOR RENT in a 3 Bd 2 Ba Normal Heights Home. Includes ALL utilities, WiFi, Premuim Cable and Netflix!



$1295.00 per month includes a 13' x 12' bedroom (unfurnished) with mirrored closet doors, a private bathroom, washer / dryer, a full kitchen with refrigerator, electric range/stove, microwave, toaster oven and dishwasher. Also included are ALL utilities including Sewer, Water, Gas, Electric and Trash. If that's not enough how about no cost WiFi, Premium Cable & DVR with all your Premium Movie Channels including HBO, Showtime, Netflix and Maid service twice a month. Home features include Gated Entry, Fenced in yard with patio furniture, Hardwood floors, Vaulted ceilings, Central Heat, Skylights and Some storage space. Located just North of Adams Avenue which is loaded with tons of dining, shopping and beverage choices. Minutes to Kensington, Mission Valley, University Heights, Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Balboa Park, North Park, Downtown, Highway's 8, 805 and 15. To schedule a property tour please e-mail Paul at: prigopoulos629@gmail.com



The renter would be sharing the home with a 47 year old male named Paul, who works Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm; and a small Boston Terrier named Rex. If you don't dislike dogs, then you'll fall in love with Rex guaranteed. Paul lives an active lifestyle, exercises daily, has a lot of friends, and family, and is very mellow overall.



Again to schedule a property tour please email Paul at: prigopoulos629@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4633731)