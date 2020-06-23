All apartments in San Diego
3451 N. Mountain View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3451 N. Mountain View Drive

3451 North Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3451 North Mountain View Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
pet friendly
1 Bd 1 Ba FOR RENT in a 3 Bd 2 Ba Normal Heights Home. Includes ALL utilities, WiFi, Premuim Cable and Netflix! - 1 Bd 1 Ba FOR RENT in a 3 Bd 2 Ba Normal Heights Home. Includes ALL utilities, WiFi, Premuim Cable and Netflix!

$1295.00 per month includes a 13' x 12' bedroom (unfurnished) with mirrored closet doors, a private bathroom, washer / dryer, a full kitchen with refrigerator, electric range/stove, microwave, toaster oven and dishwasher. Also included are ALL utilities including Sewer, Water, Gas, Electric and Trash. If that's not enough how about no cost WiFi, Premium Cable & DVR with all your Premium Movie Channels including HBO, Showtime, Netflix and Maid service twice a month. Home features include Gated Entry, Fenced in yard with patio furniture, Hardwood floors, Vaulted ceilings, Central Heat, Skylights and Some storage space. Located just North of Adams Avenue which is loaded with tons of dining, shopping and beverage choices. Minutes to Kensington, Mission Valley, University Heights, Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Balboa Park, North Park, Downtown, Highway's 8, 805 and 15. To schedule a property tour please e-mail Paul at: prigopoulos629@gmail.com

The renter would be sharing the home with a 47 year old male named Paul, who works Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm; and a small Boston Terrier named Rex. If you don't dislike dogs, then you'll fall in love with Rex guaranteed. Paul lives an active lifestyle, exercises daily, has a lot of friends, and family, and is very mellow overall.

Again to schedule a property tour please email Paul at: prigopoulos629@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4633731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 N. Mountain View Drive have any available units?
3451 N. Mountain View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 N. Mountain View Drive have?
Some of 3451 N. Mountain View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 N. Mountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3451 N. Mountain View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 N. Mountain View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3451 N. Mountain View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3451 N. Mountain View Drive offer parking?
No, 3451 N. Mountain View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3451 N. Mountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3451 N. Mountain View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 N. Mountain View Drive have a pool?
No, 3451 N. Mountain View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3451 N. Mountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3451 N. Mountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 N. Mountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 N. Mountain View Drive has units with dishwashers.
