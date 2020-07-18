All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

3450 Lowell

3450 Lowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Lowell Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
A beautiful home in the heart of the city. Walking distance to airport, Liberty Station, Harbor, Shelter Island & more. Fine craftsmanship and meticulous detail grace this elegant Venetian style home with city, bay and ocean views. Professionally interior designed with neutral pallets and elegant finishing throughout. Perfect for entertaining big rooms, large terraces and plenty of storage space throughout. Indoor and outdoor living in a great cul-de-sac location. Bedroom/Bath downstairs a plus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Lowell have any available units?
3450 Lowell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 Lowell have?
Some of 3450 Lowell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Lowell currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Lowell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Lowell pet-friendly?
No, 3450 Lowell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3450 Lowell offer parking?
No, 3450 Lowell does not offer parking.
Does 3450 Lowell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3450 Lowell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Lowell have a pool?
No, 3450 Lowell does not have a pool.
Does 3450 Lowell have accessible units?
No, 3450 Lowell does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Lowell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 Lowell has units with dishwashers.
