3450 Lowell

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

A beautiful home in the heart of the city. Walking distance to airport, Liberty Station, Harbor, Shelter Island & more. Fine craftsmanship and meticulous detail grace this elegant Venetian style home with city, bay and ocean views. Professionally interior designed with neutral pallets and elegant finishing throughout. Perfect for entertaining big rooms, large terraces and plenty of storage space throughout. Indoor and outdoor living in a great cul-de-sac location. Bedroom/Bath downstairs a plus!