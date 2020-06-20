3433 Florence St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 *NEW* 4bed/3ba Fully Remodeled *Gated* Mid Century - Property Id: 283216
Feel at home in our newly remodeled Mid-Century Modern inspired house with all the amenities you need and more! Designed to be eco-friendly.
**Fully Furnished**
COMFORT:
- Custom installed acoustic ceilings that help dampen noise and increase insulation to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the home
KITCHEN & DINING:
- Brand new custom made real wood kitchen
- Full set of dishes and flatware, kitchen utensils, bakeware, serve ware, essential cooking ingredients (salt, pepper, spices, oil), and more
- Complimentary coffee, tea and oatmeal
TECHNOLOGY:
- Electric Vehicle level 2 charging outlet available in the parking area
- GREEN home powered by Solar energy
- Enjoy endless hot water with top-of-the-line tankless water heater
- Extended range Wifi indoor and outdoor access
CLEANING & LAUNDRY:
- Complimentary use of brand new in-unit LG washer and dryer
OUTDOOR:
- Private front patio with custom built Dakota fire pit and large playing area with hammock and beach chairs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283216
Property Id 283216
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5790797)