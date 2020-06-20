3433 Florence St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 *NEW* 4bed/3ba Fully Remodeled *Gated* Mid Century - Property Id: 283216



Feel at home in our newly remodeled Mid-Century Modern inspired house with all the amenities you need and more! Designed to be eco-friendly.



**Fully Furnished**



COMFORT:

- Custom installed acoustic ceilings that help dampen noise and increase insulation to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the home



KITCHEN & DINING:

- Brand new custom made real wood kitchen

- Full set of dishes and flatware, kitchen utensils, bakeware, serve ware, essential cooking ingredients (salt, pepper, spices, oil), and more

- Complimentary coffee, tea and oatmeal



TECHNOLOGY:

- Electric Vehicle level 2 charging outlet available in the parking area

- GREEN home powered by Solar energy

- Enjoy endless hot water with top-of-the-line tankless water heater

- Extended range Wifi indoor and outdoor access



CLEANING & LAUNDRY:

- Complimentary use of brand new in-unit LG washer and dryer



OUTDOOR:

- Private front patio with custom built Dakota fire pit and large playing area with hammock and beach chairs

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283216

Property Id 283216



No Pets Allowed



