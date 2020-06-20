All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3433 Florence St

3433 Florence Street · (858) 923-9019
Location

3433 Florence Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $5500 · Avail. Jul 1

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 *NEW* 4bed/3ba Fully Remodeled *Gated* Mid Century - Property Id: 283216

Feel at home in our newly remodeled Mid-Century Modern inspired house with all the amenities you need and more! Designed to be eco-friendly.

**Fully Furnished**

COMFORT:
- Custom installed acoustic ceilings that help dampen noise and increase insulation to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the home

KITCHEN & DINING:
- Brand new custom made real wood kitchen
- Full set of dishes and flatware, kitchen utensils, bakeware, serve ware, essential cooking ingredients (salt, pepper, spices, oil), and more
- Complimentary coffee, tea and oatmeal

TECHNOLOGY:
- Electric Vehicle level 2 charging outlet available in the parking area
- GREEN home powered by Solar energy
- Enjoy endless hot water with top-of-the-line tankless water heater
- Extended range Wifi indoor and outdoor access

CLEANING & LAUNDRY:
- Complimentary use of brand new in-unit LG washer and dryer

OUTDOOR:
- Private front patio with custom built Dakota fire pit and large playing area with hammock and beach chairs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283216
Property Id 283216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 Florence St have any available units?
3433 Florence St has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 Florence St have?
Some of 3433 Florence St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Florence St currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Florence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Florence St pet-friendly?
No, 3433 Florence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3433 Florence St offer parking?
Yes, 3433 Florence St does offer parking.
Does 3433 Florence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3433 Florence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Florence St have a pool?
No, 3433 Florence St does not have a pool.
Does 3433 Florence St have accessible units?
No, 3433 Florence St does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Florence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3433 Florence St has units with dishwashers.
