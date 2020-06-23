3425 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

This is a beautifully designed property with no expense spared on the construction and finishes. A chef’s kitchen, WOLF gas cook top, BOSCH appliances with double oven, wine fridge, walk in pantry, walk-in master closet, laundry room and porcelain tile flooring throughout the house. The fully secured building has extra sound proofing for ultimate comfort and privacy. Secure garage. Private patio accessed off master and living room. Location is very walkable to restaurants, cafes and coffee shops.