Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

3425 5th Ave

3425 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3425 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautifully designed property with no expense spared on the construction and finishes. A chef’s kitchen, WOLF gas cook top, BOSCH appliances with double oven, wine fridge, walk in pantry, walk-in master closet, laundry room and porcelain tile flooring throughout the house. The fully secured building has extra sound proofing for ultimate comfort and privacy. Secure garage. Private patio accessed off master and living room. Location is very walkable to restaurants, cafes and coffee shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 5th Ave have any available units?
3425 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 5th Ave have?
Some of 3425 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3425 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3425 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3425 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3425 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 3425 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 3425 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3425 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3425 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
