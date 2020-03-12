3424 Park Boulevard

Amenities
Centrally located walking distance to shops, restaurants, coffee houses, sd zoo and balboa park! this is a spacious 1500sf, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment that lives like a home. amenities include: a fireplace, dishwasher, washer/dryer, a 1 car private garage, heating, a/c (in front and back rooms), ample natural light throughout...and more. garden like setting in shared back courtyard. this is a fantastic home! landlord will give a $100 off first month's rent for a 15 month lease. call for more information: 858-245-5800
Contact us to schedule a showing.