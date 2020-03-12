All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3424 Park Boulevard

3424 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3424 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Centrally located walking distance to shops, restaurants, coffee houses, sd zoo and balboa park! this is a spacious 1500sf, 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment that lives like a home. amenities include: a fireplace, dishwasher, washer/dryer, a 1 car private garage, heating, a/c (in front and back rooms), ample natural light throughout...and more. garden like setting in shared back courtyard. this is a fantastic home! landlord will give a $100 off first month's rent for a 15 month lease. call for more information: 858-245-5800

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 Park Boulevard have any available units?
3424 Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3424 Park Boulevard have?
Some of 3424 Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Park Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3424 Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3424 Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3424 Park Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3424 Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3424 Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3424 Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
