3415 6th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This Penthouse atop Park One boasts luxury and exclusivity. Unimpeded views with floor to ceiling windows, this suite is prime for only the BEST! Sit back in this luxuriously fully furnished contemporary high-end newly renovated residence. Truly one-of-a-kind iconic unit you wont want to leave. 2 parking spaces w EV. Sip wine & BBQ out on the expansive balcony and relish the multitude of visually pleasing views from atop, perhaps, the highest point in Americas Finest City. This is the top of the world.