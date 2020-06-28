All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

3415 6th Avenue

3415 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3415 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This Penthouse atop Park One boasts luxury and exclusivity. Unimpeded views with floor to ceiling windows, this suite is prime for only the BEST! Sit back in this luxuriously fully furnished contemporary high-end newly renovated residence. Truly one-of-a-kind iconic unit you wont want to leave. 2 parking spaces w EV. Sip wine & BBQ out on the expansive balcony and relish the multitude of visually pleasing views from atop, perhaps, the highest point in Americas Finest City. This is the top of the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 6th Avenue have any available units?
3415 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 6th Avenue have?
Some of 3415 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3415 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3415 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3415 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3415 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3415 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3415 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3415 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3415 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
