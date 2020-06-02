3407 Union St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Description



***MOVE IN SPECIAL!***Stunning views from South Mission Hills sanctuary ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** King (or Queen!) of the Hill! Relax in your quiet & breezy hilltop sanctuary while enjoying stunning views of San Diego Bay, Point Loma, Bankers Hill, and Downtown. Minutes from downtown, Harbor front, Little Italy, & Old Town; everywhere else fast & easy via very close access to multiple freeways. This newly refurbished 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment home has excellent natural lighting and is centrally located in South Mission Hills. Freshly refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, and new window blinds in every room. Bathroom features include new: vinyl flooring, granite vanity top with vessel sink, toilet, and fixtures. The kitchen features new: vinyl flooring, gas stove/oven, and refrigerator. Every room features new ceiling fans.although you will rarely need them with the cool breeze that blows up from the bay. Park one car in the large one car garage, and another in front of your garage. Garage features remote controlled automatic door opener, washer and dryer, as well as extra space for storage. Water and utilities included. $2,295./month. No smoking and no pets please.

$ 2,295 Per Month



Property Size:



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 1



Deposit: $2200

Amenities



No Dogs Allowed

No Cats Allowed