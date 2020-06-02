All apartments in San Diego
3407 Union St

3407 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Union Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!***Stunning views from South Mission Hills sanctuary ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** King (or Queen!) of the Hill! Relax in your quiet & breezy hilltop sanctuary while enjoying stunning views of San Diego Bay, Point Loma, Bankers Hill, and Downtown. Minutes from downtown, Harbor front, Little Italy, & Old Town; everywhere else fast & easy via very close access to multiple freeways. This newly refurbished 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment home has excellent natural lighting and is centrally located in South Mission Hills. Freshly refinished hardwood floors, new paint throughout, and new window blinds in every room. Bathroom features include new: vinyl flooring, granite vanity top with vessel sink, toilet, and fixtures. The kitchen features new: vinyl flooring, gas stove/oven, and refrigerator. Every room features new ceiling fans.although you will rarely need them with the cool breeze that blows up from the bay. Park one car in the large one car garage, and another in front of your garage. Garage features remote controlled automatic door opener, washer and dryer, as well as extra space for storage. Water and utilities included. $2,295./month. No smoking and no pets please.
$ 2,295 Per Month

Property Size:

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Deposit: $2200
Amenities

No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Union St have any available units?
3407 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Union St have?
Some of 3407 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Union St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Union St pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Union St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3407 Union St offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Union St offers parking.
Does 3407 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Union St have a pool?
No, 3407 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Union St have accessible units?
No, 3407 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.

