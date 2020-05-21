All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3403 Monroe Avenue

3403 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 2bdr/1bth Craftsman Style House in North Park - Beautiful two bedroom/1bath craftsman style home located on large corner lot with recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom! Includes all new stainless steel appliances, upgraded washer/dryer located in separate laundry room, hardwood flooring and brand new windows throughout. Large fenced in back patio area with access to 1-car garage. Perfect location within walking distance to local restaurants, cafes and shopping as well as easy freeway access to beaches and downtown areas.

To set up a showing call now!

619-535-3811

*Tenant responsible for Water & SDGE
*1-year lease
*Small pets OK with Pet Deposit

Rent: 2,495
Security Deposit: 2,495

Online Application: http://mendescompany.com/available-rentals.html

(RLNE2731679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
3403 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 3403 Monroe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3403 Monroe Avenue offers parking.
Does 3403 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 Monroe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 3403 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3403 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
