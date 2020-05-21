3403 Monroe Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled 2bdr/1bth Craftsman Style House in North Park - Beautiful two bedroom/1bath craftsman style home located on large corner lot with recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom! Includes all new stainless steel appliances, upgraded washer/dryer located in separate laundry room, hardwood flooring and brand new windows throughout. Large fenced in back patio area with access to 1-car garage. Perfect location within walking distance to local restaurants, cafes and shopping as well as easy freeway access to beaches and downtown areas.
To set up a showing call now!
619-535-3811
*Tenant responsible for Water & SDGE
*1-year lease
*Small pets OK with Pet Deposit
Rent: 2,495
Security Deposit: 2,495
Online Application: http://mendescompany.com/available-rentals.html
