3396 31st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful North Park Home - Walk-ability to all that's fun in North Park.Enjoy walking the neighborhood of renovated, classic homes with their originality and quaintness.Restored home with beautiful wood floors and gorgeous updated bathroom!Classic architectural elements make home special.Large covered patio leads to more outdoor living space. Large lower patio with pavers and covered picnic area for entertaining. Grass area with room for gardens. Two wonderful fig trees that must be shared with owner because they are exceptional!One car garage.Two car driveway.



