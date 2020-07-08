All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3396 31st Street

3396 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3396 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful North Park Home - Walk-ability to all that's fun in North Park.Enjoy walking the neighborhood of renovated, classic homes with their originality and quaintness.Restored home with beautiful wood floors and gorgeous updated bathroom!Classic architectural elements make home special.Large covered patio leads to more outdoor living space. Large lower patio with pavers and covered picnic area for entertaining. Grass area with room for gardens. Two wonderful fig trees that must be shared with owner because they are exceptional!One car garage.Two car driveway.

(RLNE5743256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3396 31st Street have any available units?
3396 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3396 31st Street have?
Some of 3396 31st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3396 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3396 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3396 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3396 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3396 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3396 31st Street offers parking.
Does 3396 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3396 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3396 31st Street have a pool?
No, 3396 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3396 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 3396 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3396 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3396 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

