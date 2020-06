Amenities

3385 LOCKWOOD DR Available 03/01/19 MISSION VILLAGE HOME 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GAR $2750 - COME VISIT THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOUSE WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE AND LARGE BACKYARD. 1524 SF. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM, LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS. REMODELED BATHROOMS.

FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. A/C, FRUIT TREES, GARDENER INCLUDED IN RENT. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES , GARAGE LAUNDRY



SORRY NO PETS



RENTAL CRITERIA:



EXCELLENT CREDIT

INCOME 3 X MONTHLY RENT

EXCELLENT RENTAL REFERENCES



ONE YEAR LEASE REQUIRED



AVAIL March 1, 2019



RENT $2700.00

DEP $2500.00



CONTACT PRIDE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR VIEWING

619 631-7310



(RLNE4589713)