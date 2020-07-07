All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 25 2019 at 8:55 PM

3358 State Street

3358 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

3358 State Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom property in Middletown that's walking distance to Mission Hills International Restaurant Row. The entire home was renovated from top to bottom and feels fresh and inviting. The home has a spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant light. A large sliding glass door leads from the living room onto an over-sized deck. The views of the San Diego Bay have to be seen. The kitchen is freshly renovated with white cabinets, appliances, and granite countertops. The bathroom is modern with a grey tiled shower surround and sliding doors. The home is complete with a washer and dryer. Hurry this won't last!

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/TEXT our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except; trash. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 State Street have any available units?
3358 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 State Street have?
Some of 3358 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
3358 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3358 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 3358 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 3358 State Street offers parking.
Does 3358 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3358 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 State Street have a pool?
No, 3358 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 3358 State Street have accessible units?
No, 3358 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.

