3358 State Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom property in Middletown that's walking distance to Mission Hills International Restaurant Row. The entire home was renovated from top to bottom and feels fresh and inviting. The home has a spacious living room with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant light. A large sliding glass door leads from the living room onto an over-sized deck. The views of the San Diego Bay have to be seen. The kitchen is freshly renovated with white cabinets, appliances, and granite countertops. The bathroom is modern with a grey tiled shower surround and sliding doors. The home is complete with a washer and dryer. Hurry this won't last!



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/TEXT our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except; trash. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

