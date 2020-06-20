Amenities

3355 Hopi Place Available 03/15/19 Bay Ho 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Bay Ho. This home boasts a gourmet kitchen, with granite Counter tops, custom cabinets, and new appliances. Large Family room,master bedroom suite, fully fenced yard with drought resistant landscaping. Come and enjoy a beautiful Entertaining back Yard while swimming in the custom pool. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. A must see.



No Cats Allowed



