Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3355 Hopi Place

3355 Hopi Place · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Hopi Place, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
3355 Hopi Place Available 03/15/19 Bay Ho 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Bay Ho. This home boasts a gourmet kitchen, with granite Counter tops, custom cabinets, and new appliances. Large Family room,master bedroom suite, fully fenced yard with drought resistant landscaping. Come and enjoy a beautiful Entertaining back Yard while swimming in the custom pool. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. A must see.

Tom Gelinas 858-232-8085
Income Property Advisors- BRE 01971736

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4396678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Hopi Place have any available units?
3355 Hopi Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 Hopi Place have?
Some of 3355 Hopi Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Hopi Place currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Hopi Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Hopi Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3355 Hopi Place is pet friendly.
Does 3355 Hopi Place offer parking?
No, 3355 Hopi Place does not offer parking.
Does 3355 Hopi Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Hopi Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Hopi Place have a pool?
Yes, 3355 Hopi Place has a pool.
Does 3355 Hopi Place have accessible units?
No, 3355 Hopi Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Hopi Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Hopi Place does not have units with dishwashers.
