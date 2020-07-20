All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3336 Garrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3336 Garrison Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3336 Garrison Street

3336 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3336 Garrison Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville - Fleet Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 2853 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 3336 GARRISON ST SAN DIEGO, California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Garrison Street have any available units?
3336 Garrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3336 Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Garrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 3336 Garrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3336 Garrison Street offer parking?
No, 3336 Garrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 3336 Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Garrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 3336 Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 3336 Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Garrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 Garrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University