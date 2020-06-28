All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

3333 Meade Ave

3333 Meade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Meade Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
Normal Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
game room
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Normal Heights 2 Bedroom Bungalow! - Absolutely adorable Normal Heights bungalow. This property features 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room, perfect for office, game room, artist's studio or even a guest bedroom. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your private fenced backyard. Property has off street parking for one car. It also comes with a washing machine, tenants to provide own dryer. You can't beat this location. Close to everything! North Park, Adams Avenue, Hillcrest, Balboa Park. Easy commuting, too, on the 805 or the 15. 1 small pet welcome (breed restrictions and pet deposit apply).This property works with housing vouchers. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4059091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Meade Ave have any available units?
3333 Meade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3333 Meade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Meade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Meade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Meade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Meade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Meade Ave offers parking.
Does 3333 Meade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Meade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Meade Ave have a pool?
No, 3333 Meade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Meade Ave have accessible units?
No, 3333 Meade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Meade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Meade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 Meade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 Meade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
