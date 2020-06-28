3333 Meade Ave

Amenities

Adorable Normal Heights 2 Bedroom Bungalow! - Absolutely adorable Normal Heights bungalow. This property features 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room, perfect for office, game room, artist's studio or even a guest bedroom. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your private fenced backyard. Property has off street parking for one car. It also comes with a washing machine, tenants to provide own dryer. You can't beat this location. Close to everything! North Park, Adams Avenue, Hillcrest, Balboa Park. Easy commuting, too, on the 805 or the 15. 1 small pet welcome (breed restrictions and pet deposit apply).This property works with housing vouchers. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



