San Diego, CA
3327 32nd St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3327 32nd St

3327 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3327 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2B/1BA w/ A/C, Washer/Dryer, Large Yard & Garage! - AVAILABLE JUNE 10!

Charming 2B/1BA house available for lease in the heart of beautiful North Park! This beautiful home features 912 SF of living space and boasts:
- Central A/C & Heat
- Detached 1 car garage
- Stackable washer/dryer located in home
- Large backyard w/ covered patio, small deck, walkway to garage, lush landscaping & plenty of green grass!
- Great exterior curb appeal with lush landscaping, mature trees, and covered front patio
- Front entry opens to living room
- Spacious living room brings in great natural light and features: beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/ custom tile and wood accents, designer paint, ceiling fan & custom built-ins
- Living room leads to large dining area
- Dining area also features hardwood flooring and can accommodate a large table
- Dining room leads to kitchen
- Well designed galley style kitchen features: all appliances, granite counter tops, abundant cabinet space, and room to accommodate a small table for an eat-in kitchen
- Spacious master bedroom features: hardwood floors and brings in great natural light
- Light & bright second bedroom
- Bathroom features: tile flooring, large vanity w/ granite counter tops, and shower/tub combo
- Great location in North Park! Close to Balboa Park, local restaurants, shopping, nightlife & great freeway access!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- NO SMOKING
- DEPOSIT: $2675
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/XROlY6piSww
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- PARKING: Detached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1939

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 32nd St have any available units?
3327 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 32nd St have?
Some of 3327 32nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3327 32nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3327 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3327 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3327 32nd St does offer parking.
Does 3327 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 32nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 32nd St have a pool?
No, 3327 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3327 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 3327 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
