3327 32nd St

Charming 2B/1BA w/ A/C, Washer/Dryer, Large Yard & Garage! - AVAILABLE JUNE 10!



Charming 2B/1BA house available for lease in the heart of beautiful North Park! This beautiful home features 912 SF of living space and boasts:

- Central A/C & Heat

- Detached 1 car garage

- Stackable washer/dryer located in home

- Large backyard w/ covered patio, small deck, walkway to garage, lush landscaping & plenty of green grass!

- Great exterior curb appeal with lush landscaping, mature trees, and covered front patio

- Front entry opens to living room

- Spacious living room brings in great natural light and features: beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/ custom tile and wood accents, designer paint, ceiling fan & custom built-ins

- Living room leads to large dining area

- Dining area also features hardwood flooring and can accommodate a large table

- Dining room leads to kitchen

- Well designed galley style kitchen features: all appliances, granite counter tops, abundant cabinet space, and room to accommodate a small table for an eat-in kitchen

- Spacious master bedroom features: hardwood floors and brings in great natural light

- Light & bright second bedroom

- Bathroom features: tile flooring, large vanity w/ granite counter tops, and shower/tub combo

- Great location in North Park! Close to Balboa Park, local restaurants, shopping, nightlife & great freeway access!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- NO SMOKING

- DEPOSIT: $2675

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/XROlY6piSww

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- PARKING: Detached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1939



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5840106)