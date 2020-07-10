All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3279 Caminito Ameca
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:40 PM

3279 Caminito Ameca

3279 Caminito Ameca · No Longer Available
Location

3279 Caminito Ameca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, bright, sunny, in quiet, private location. Lower level has ceramic tile and custom build kitchen includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, newer sinks, faucets, and fixtures in bathrooms, recessed lighting throughout, large brick patio with malibu lights, fireplace, two car garage. Walk to park and three pools, close walk to UCSD, shopping center. This spacious two-story town home features: 1st Floor: - Large Open Living Area with large beautiful ceramic tile - Gas Fireplace - entry to Private Patio - large open kitchen - spacious dining Area - half bath - Attached 2 Car Garage -Full Size Washer/Dryer 2nd Floor: -3 Large Bedrooms -- two with Vaulted Ceilings -2 Bathrooms Extras: -Great Natural Light Throughout -Additional Street Parking
This spacious two-story town home features:

1st Floor:
- Large Open Living Area with large beautiful ceramic tile
- Gas Fireplace
- entry to Private Patio
- large open kitchen
- spacious dining Area
- half bath
- Attached 2 Car Garage
-Full Size Washer/Dryer

2nd Floor:
-3 Large Bedrooms -- two with Vaulted Ceilings
-2 Bathrooms

Extras:
-Great Natural Light Throughout
-Additional Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3279 Caminito Ameca have any available units?
3279 Caminito Ameca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3279 Caminito Ameca have?
Some of 3279 Caminito Ameca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3279 Caminito Ameca currently offering any rent specials?
3279 Caminito Ameca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3279 Caminito Ameca pet-friendly?
No, 3279 Caminito Ameca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3279 Caminito Ameca offer parking?
Yes, 3279 Caminito Ameca offers parking.
Does 3279 Caminito Ameca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3279 Caminito Ameca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3279 Caminito Ameca have a pool?
Yes, 3279 Caminito Ameca has a pool.
Does 3279 Caminito Ameca have accessible units?
No, 3279 Caminito Ameca does not have accessible units.
Does 3279 Caminito Ameca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3279 Caminito Ameca has units with dishwashers.

