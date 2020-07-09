Rent Calculator
3264 Caminito Eastbluff
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3264 Caminito Eastbluff
3264 Caminito Eastbluff
No Longer Available
Location
3264 Caminito Eastbluff, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3264 Caminito Eastbluff have any available units?
3264 Caminito Eastbluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3264 Caminito Eastbluff have?
Some of 3264 Caminito Eastbluff's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3264 Caminito Eastbluff currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Caminito Eastbluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Caminito Eastbluff pet-friendly?
No, 3264 Caminito Eastbluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3264 Caminito Eastbluff offer parking?
No, 3264 Caminito Eastbluff does not offer parking.
Does 3264 Caminito Eastbluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3264 Caminito Eastbluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Caminito Eastbluff have a pool?
Yes, 3264 Caminito Eastbluff has a pool.
Does 3264 Caminito Eastbluff have accessible units?
No, 3264 Caminito Eastbluff does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Caminito Eastbluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3264 Caminito Eastbluff has units with dishwashers.
