3246 Old Kettle Rd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3246 Old Kettle Rd

3246 Old Kettle Road · No Longer Available
Location

3246 Old Kettle Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/20 House in quiet neighborhood. Convenient location - Property Id: 198427

Well cared for home in a quiet conveniently located area close to all the freeways. It has a patio in the back yard and the HOA takes care of the front yard. It is in the very sought after Fox Run development in Clairemont.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198427
Property Id 198427

(RLNE5448817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3246 Old Kettle Rd have any available units?
3246 Old Kettle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3246 Old Kettle Rd have?
Some of 3246 Old Kettle Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3246 Old Kettle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3246 Old Kettle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3246 Old Kettle Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3246 Old Kettle Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3246 Old Kettle Rd offer parking?
No, 3246 Old Kettle Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3246 Old Kettle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3246 Old Kettle Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3246 Old Kettle Rd have a pool?
No, 3246 Old Kettle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3246 Old Kettle Rd have accessible units?
No, 3246 Old Kettle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3246 Old Kettle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3246 Old Kettle Rd has units with dishwashers.

