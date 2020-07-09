3217 Midway Dr Unit 601

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1-BEDROOM CONDO - MIDWAY DISTRICT! - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is approximately 741 square feet with a 1-car attached garage and is in a gated community. It rents for $1995/mo. This recently upgraded unit has a spacious feel and features Pergo and tile flooring throughout. The recently renovated kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, combo washer/dryer and newer cabinets. There's a wood burning fireplace in the living room and extra storage on the balcony. The complex has a pool, jacuzzi- fully gated & security on-site. It's walking distance to shopping, restaurants, & only a few minutes away from the Airport, Old Town, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, SeaWorld, Fashion Valley Mall, Liberty Station, Gas Lamp District & the Naval Base. Also close to the I-8 & I-5 for commuting.



UNIT INFORMATION:

Utilities: WATER/SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED

Parking/Storage: 1-CAR GARAGE & STORAGE CLOSET ON THE BALCONY

AC: NONE

Laundry: WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT- ALSO LAUNDRY ON SITE

Pet Policy: CAT OR SMALL DOG ONLY (UNDER 15LBS)



FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE (with increased security deposiT)



TO APPLY:

Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

4. A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

5. Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.

6. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.



