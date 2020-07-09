All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3217 Midway Dr Unit 601

3217 Midway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1-BEDROOM CONDO - MIDWAY DISTRICT! - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is approximately 741 square feet with a 1-car attached garage and is in a gated community. It rents for $1995/mo. This recently upgraded unit has a spacious feel and features Pergo and tile flooring throughout. The recently renovated kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, combo washer/dryer and newer cabinets. There's a wood burning fireplace in the living room and extra storage on the balcony. The complex has a pool, jacuzzi- fully gated & security on-site. It's walking distance to shopping, restaurants, & only a few minutes away from the Airport, Old Town, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, SeaWorld, Fashion Valley Mall, Liberty Station, Gas Lamp District & the Naval Base. Also close to the I-8 & I-5 for commuting.

UNIT INFORMATION:
Utilities: WATER/SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED
Parking/Storage: 1-CAR GARAGE & STORAGE CLOSET ON THE BALCONY
AC: NONE
Laundry: WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT- ALSO LAUNDRY ON SITE
Pet Policy: CAT OR SMALL DOG ONLY (UNDER 15LBS)

FURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE (with increased security deposiT)

Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties

SHOWINGS BEGIN 5/20/2020 - 6/15/2020
Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour https://rently.com/properties/1804624?source=marketing
Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY:
Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
5. Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.
6. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.

$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.

Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs

Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.
info@JensenPropertiesSD.com
(858) 449-7294
https://jensenpropertiessd.com/
CA BRE License #01902511

(RLNE5799683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 have any available units?
3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 have?
Some of 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 offers parking.
Does 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 have a pool?
Yes, 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 has a pool.
Does 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 have accessible units?
No, 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Midway Dr Unit 601 does not have units with dishwashers.

