Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM
3212 Newton Ave.
3212 Newton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3212 Newton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom House With Gated Yard - Remodeled and upgraded!
Less than a mile from NAVAL STATION BASE NEX and NASSCO
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
Please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com
You can apply online at our website.
Hablamos Espaol
FEATURES:
2 bedrooms
1 full bath
Heat/Air Conditioning mini split system
Gas full size laundry hookups at rear patio
Large fenced front yard
Large fenced rear patio
New kitchen cabinets and quartz countertops
New fridge/micro hood/disposal/gas stove
New ceramic and wood-grain flooring throughout
New carpet only in bedrooms
Recessed LED lights
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Responsibilities:
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Pets ok on approval (increased deposit 250.00 per pet 2 pet maximum)
*Any email or text asking if is still available will be ignored*
(RLNE5720094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3212 Newton Ave. have any available units?
3212 Newton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3212 Newton Ave. have?
Some of 3212 Newton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3212 Newton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Newton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Newton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Newton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Newton Ave. offer parking?
No, 3212 Newton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Newton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Newton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Newton Ave. have a pool?
No, 3212 Newton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Newton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3212 Newton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Newton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Newton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
