All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3203 42nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3203 42nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3203 42nd St

3203 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3203 42nd Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming City Heights House! Updated 2 bed/ 1 bath 884 sq. ft. house in City Heights. Naturally lighted with carpet and tile throughout the home. Updated kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator and stove/oven. Laundry area with hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Plenty of parking in driveway and on street. Must see!! CABERE01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 42nd St have any available units?
3203 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 42nd St have?
Some of 3203 42nd St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3203 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 42nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3203 42nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3203 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3203 42nd St offers parking.
Does 3203 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 42nd St have a pool?
No, 3203 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3203 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 3203 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University