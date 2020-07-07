3203 42nd St

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming City Heights House! Updated 2 bed/ 1 bath 884 sq. ft. house in City Heights. Naturally lighted with carpet and tile throughout the home. Updated kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator and stove/oven. Laundry area with hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Plenty of parking in driveway and on street. Must see!! CABERE01197438