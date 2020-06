Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Positioned only 1 block from the beach, this is the most desirable & sought after area of Point Loma. La Playa has become known as the best place to live. This approx 1,000 sq/ft Spanish home sits on a 5,000 sqft lot and has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very open layout. Easy to show, please call LA.