3179 Ash St

Amenities
This four-bedroom and three-bathroom home is located in the South Park neighborhood in San Diego. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops and schools are all within a ten-minute walking distance from the property. Inside, the home boasts rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic and stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of storage space and the common areas are spacious as well and would fit multiple furniture. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, washer and dryer are provided, and for parking, a two-car attached garage and a spacious driveway that fits three vehicles are all available.
Walk score: 75
Nearby parks:
Cedar Ridge Park and Denis V Allen Park
Nearby Schools:
Rowan Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 5/10
Einstein Academy - 0.21 miles, 5/10
McGill School Of Success - 0.44 miles, 4/10
Golden Hill K-8 - 0.17 miles, 4/10
Bus lines:
2 Downtown San Diego - 30th & Adams - 0.2 miles
5 Downtown San Diego - Euclid Trolley - 0.6 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4548441)