Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

3179 Ash St

3179 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

3179 Ash Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
This four-bedroom and three-bathroom home is located in the South Park neighborhood in San Diego. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops and schools are all within a ten-minute walking distance from the property. Inside, the home boasts rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic and stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of storage space and the common areas are spacious as well and would fit multiple furniture. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, washer and dryer are provided, and for parking, a two-car attached garage and a spacious driveway that fits three vehicles are all available.

Walk score: 75

Nearby parks:
Cedar Ridge Park and Denis V Allen Park

Nearby Schools:
Rowan Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 5/10
Einstein Academy - 0.21 miles, 5/10
McGill School Of Success - 0.44 miles, 4/10
Golden Hill K-8 - 0.17 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
2 Downtown San Diego - 30th & Adams - 0.2 miles
5 Downtown San Diego - Euclid Trolley - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4548441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3179 Ash St have any available units?
3179 Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3179 Ash St have?
Some of 3179 Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3179 Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
3179 Ash St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3179 Ash St pet-friendly?
No, 3179 Ash St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3179 Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 3179 Ash St does offer parking.
Does 3179 Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3179 Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3179 Ash St have a pool?
No, 3179 Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 3179 Ash St have accessible units?
No, 3179 Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 3179 Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3179 Ash St has units with dishwashers.
