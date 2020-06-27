All apartments in San Diego
Location

3126 Russell Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Private setting atop a quiet street with stunning sit down panoramic views spanning the downtown skyline to the tip of Pt Loma, this spacious home is an incredible opportunity for to live just steps from great amenities with easy downtown access. The updated gourmet kitchen is ideally positioned at the heart of the living space, adjoining a breakfast area, den, & opening up to the outdoor entertaining space. Spacious bedrooms, custom upgrades, quality built-ins, plus outstanding natural light throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Russell Street have any available units?
3126 Russell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Russell Street have?
Some of 3126 Russell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Russell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Russell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Russell Street pet-friendly?
No, 3126 Russell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3126 Russell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Russell Street offers parking.
Does 3126 Russell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 Russell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Russell Street have a pool?
No, 3126 Russell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Russell Street have accessible units?
No, 3126 Russell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Russell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 Russell Street has units with dishwashers.

