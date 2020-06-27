3126 Russell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Private setting atop a quiet street with stunning sit down panoramic views spanning the downtown skyline to the tip of Pt Loma, this spacious home is an incredible opportunity for to live just steps from great amenities with easy downtown access. The updated gourmet kitchen is ideally positioned at the heart of the living space, adjoining a breakfast area, den, & opening up to the outdoor entertaining space. Spacious bedrooms, custom upgrades, quality built-ins, plus outstanding natural light throughout.