Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3091 Cowley Way #5

3091 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

3091 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Remodeled Kitchen! 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Condo in Forest Park Plaza! - This two-story condo is located in the beautiful Forest Park Plaza community and offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. You'll be able to view the Tecolote Canyon from your balcony, living room, and both bedrooms!

As you enter your new home, you are greeted with a bright living room/dining area with tile flooring that continues into your kitchen. The kitchen has just been remodeled and features new custom shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances!

Your half bathroom is located near the entry and boasts custom paint, with a newly refinished counter top! Continue up the stairs through the hallway and you'll notice the dark, laminate wood flooring that extends into both bedrooms. Your full bathroom comes equipped with tile flooring and newly refinished counter tops.

Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space with an additional storage room at the end of the hallway! The east facing windows allow plenty of natural sunlight throughout the day and amazing views of the canyons.

This home comes with an assigned parking space, additional storage and washer/dryer downstairs! The community also features a sparkling blue pool and the neighborhood offers an abundance of shops!

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE3327375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3091 Cowley Way #5 have any available units?
3091 Cowley Way #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3091 Cowley Way #5 have?
Some of 3091 Cowley Way #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3091 Cowley Way #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3091 Cowley Way #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3091 Cowley Way #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3091 Cowley Way #5 is pet friendly.
Does 3091 Cowley Way #5 offer parking?
Yes, 3091 Cowley Way #5 offers parking.
Does 3091 Cowley Way #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3091 Cowley Way #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3091 Cowley Way #5 have a pool?
Yes, 3091 Cowley Way #5 has a pool.
Does 3091 Cowley Way #5 have accessible units?
No, 3091 Cowley Way #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3091 Cowley Way #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3091 Cowley Way #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
