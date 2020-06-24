3091 Cowley Way #5

Amenities

Freshly Remodeled Kitchen! 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Condo in Forest Park Plaza! - This two-story condo is located in the beautiful Forest Park Plaza community and offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. You'll be able to view the Tecolote Canyon from your balcony, living room, and both bedrooms!



As you enter your new home, you are greeted with a bright living room/dining area with tile flooring that continues into your kitchen. The kitchen has just been remodeled and features new custom shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances!



Your half bathroom is located near the entry and boasts custom paint, with a newly refinished counter top! Continue up the stairs through the hallway and you'll notice the dark, laminate wood flooring that extends into both bedrooms. Your full bathroom comes equipped with tile flooring and newly refinished counter tops.



Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space with an additional storage room at the end of the hallway! The east facing windows allow plenty of natural sunlight throughout the day and amazing views of the canyons.



This home comes with an assigned parking space, additional storage and washer/dryer downstairs! The community also features a sparkling blue pool and the neighborhood offers an abundance of shops!



Call today to schedule a tour!



